Leaders ask for community's involvement in fight against gangs

(WRCB) -- "We got to stay on top of it, you can't never got to sleep," says Napoleon 'Donut' Williams. Leaders like Williams are doing their best to fight the gang problem in Chattanooga. "We need the parents to step up to the plate and help us with these kids," Williams says.

As a part of the Gang Task Force Williams says he knows why young children are attracted to gang life; to make money, for protection and for love. "They want that love," says Williams.

However, that love is artificial. "Love is not telling nobody to go out here and do this or putting a gun in a 16-year-olds hand, telling him to go shoot this guy. Ain't no love in that," says Franscott McClure.

McClure, a former gang member, says he joined a gang nearly 20 years ago for love and family but it nearly cost him his life. He was shot twice, once in each leg. "I was in a coma for a week, I flat lined twice," explains McClure.

"Today I know what love is. I got love, real love because I have god in my life," McClure says. Now he's working to reach out to young teens, hoping he can keep at least one from making the same mistakes he did. "We got to break the chain somewhere," McClure says.

However, officials know there's a long way to go. "I don't think we're where we need to be because there's too many shootings," says Williams.

"We have lost, in many respects, accountability for those who will have children not to be responsible for their children," says Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond.

"You can't be scared, take your streets back," says McClure.

Hammond says he plans on putting more SRO officers in schools with at risk children. Meanwhile, Williams says they are reaching out to at risk youth with faith, family and love. However, he says the community needs to step up to the plate.