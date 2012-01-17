Ex-Bama star Kirkpatrick arrested on drug charge

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge.

An arrest report on the Manatee County Sheriff's Office web site says Kirkpatrick was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday and charged with possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. He was released on $120 bond.

Kirkpatrick is regarded as a potential top 10 NFL draft pick.

The second-team All-American announced last week he was skipping his senior season with the national champions to enter the draft.

No further information was immediately available on his arrest. Messages left with the department weren't immediately returned.

It isn't clear what Kirkpatrick was doing in Bradenton, but the town is home to IMG Performance Institute, which helps athletes train for the NFL combine.

A message left with IMG wasn't immediately returned.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.