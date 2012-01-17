Prized QB recruit Kiel spurns LSU for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Prized quarterback recruit Gunner Kiel is joining Notre Dame.

Kiel first said he would go to Indiana, where his brother was among the quarterbacks, and most recently gave his verbal commitment to LSU.

But on Tuesday, the Irish said he was among several players who were joining the team. Among them was running back Amir Carlisle, who played for USC last season. Defensive lineman Sheldon Day (Indianapolis), Kiel (Columbus, Ind.) and defensive back Tee Shepard (Fresno, Calif.) all graduated from their high school last December.

Kiel called his recruiting a "roller-coaster ride," but says Notre Dame was the right fit.

Kiel chose LSU over Notre Dame and Vanderbilt after reopening his recruitment late last year, but had a change of heart about playing so far away from his home in Indiana.

