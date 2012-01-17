Braves reach deals with Bourn, Jurrjens and O'Flaherty - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Braves reach deals with Bourn, Jurrjens and O'Flaherty

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year contracts with outfielder Michael Bourn, starting pitcher Jair Jurrjens and reliever Eric O'Flaherty.

Terms of the deals announced Tuesday haven't been released.

Bourn, who made $4.4 million last year, gave the Braves a much-needed leadoff hitter when he was acquired from Houston in July just ahead of the trade deadline. He led the NL in stolen bases for the third straight year with 61.

Jurrjens, who made $3.25 million, was selected for his first All-Star game and went 13-6 with a 2.96 ERA. But he's coming off season-ending knee surgery.

O'Flaherty is a key member of the bullpen who made $895,000 in 2011. He had a 0.98 ERA in 78 appearances.

