New traffic pattern in place on U.S. 27 South

(WRCB) -- TDOT contract crews implemented a new traffic configuration on U.S. 27 South overnight as part of the major project underway to reconstruct the 1.6 mile section of the U.S. 27 corridor from the north end of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River to Signal Mtn. Rd.

Project construction plans call for vehicles on U.S. 27 South to merge into one lane on the bridge over Signal Mtn. Rd., while vehicles entering U.S. 27 South from Signal Mtn. Rd. will use a dedicated lane to access the corridor.

This is because our average daily traffic counts show that 50% of all traffic enters U.S. 27 South from Signal Mtn. Rd., while the other 50% of traffic volume comes from north of Signal Mtn. Rd.



Commuters using U.S. 27 South to come into Chattanooga Tuesday morning experienced a considerable backup, and several factors may have contributed to it. In addition to the new traffic pattern that was put into place overnight, there were two crashes on U.S. 27 near Signal Mtn. Rd. during the morning rush hour, and it was raining.

In light of the morning's congestion, engineers will be observing the traffic flow for the next several days, and if necessary, they will make some adjustments.



Crews are currently working at night between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on U.S. 27 South installing median barrier walls and restriping the pavement as part of their traffic control on the project.

They have also permanently closed the Manning Street on and off ramps and the Whitehall Road slip ramp on U.S. 27 South, and they will soon begin work on widening several bridges and building retaining walls along U.S. 27 South.



Currently, traffic using U.S. 27 North is not affected, but crews will begin work on U.S. 27 North in the next few weeks.



Also within the next several weeks, TDOT will open a U.S 27 project information office on Signal Mtn. Rd. and launch a project-specific website, where the members of the public can view plans and access current project information. In addition, those desiring further project updates will have the opportunity to sign up for text messages and/or Twitter alerts on the project.



Because of the great number of retaining walls and bridges on this complex project, it is the most expensive TDOT contract ever awarded in the 24-county Region Two area to date. The contractor for this $102.5 million project is Wright Brothers Construction Co., Inc. of Charleston, TN. The estimated completion date is October 31, 2014.