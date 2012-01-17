Falcons hire Mike Nolan to lead defense

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have hired former San Francisco coach Mike Nolan as their defensive coordinator.

Nolan spent the last two seasons as Miami's defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he served four years as the 49ers head coach.

In all, Nolan has been an NFL coordinator for 14 years. He takes over in Atlanta for Brian VanGorder, who returned to the college ranks to take the same position at Auburn.

The Falcons will have two new coordinators next season. Dirk Koetter was hired to run the offense after Mike Mularkey left to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

