Colts fire coach Jim Caldwell - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Colts fire coach Jim Caldwell

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Jim Caldwell.

The team announced the decision Tuesday. Caldwell just finished his third and worst season as head coach of the Colts, who stumbled to a 2-14 finish without injured quarterback Peyton Manning.

It's the second big move since the miserable season ended. The day after the season ended, owner Jim Irsay fired team vice chairman Bill Polian and Polian's son, Chris, Indy's general manager.

Caldwell opened his career by winning his first 14 games, the most in NFL history by a rookie head coach, and leading Indianapolis to the Super Bowl. He won an AFC South title in his second season.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.