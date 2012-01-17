Colts fire coach Jim Caldwell

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Jim Caldwell.

The team announced the decision Tuesday. Caldwell just finished his third and worst season as head coach of the Colts, who stumbled to a 2-14 finish without injured quarterback Peyton Manning.

It's the second big move since the miserable season ended. The day after the season ended, owner Jim Irsay fired team vice chairman Bill Polian and Polian's son, Chris, Indy's general manager.

Caldwell opened his career by winning his first 14 games, the most in NFL history by a rookie head coach, and leading Indianapolis to the Super Bowl. He won an AFC South title in his second season.

