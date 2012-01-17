Chattooga woman’s autopsy shows no sign of foul play

Working Together For You

(Times Free Press) -- An autopsy report shows no signs of foul play in the death of a Chattooga County, Ga., woman, authorities said.

A neighbor found 55-year-old Fannie Searels dead inside her Summerville home Friday night and called 911, Summerville Police Department Detective Brian Ozment said.

Searels hadn't been seen or heard from since Jan. 8, and a neighbor finally went to check on her, Ozment said.

An autopsy showed no signs of foul play, and police are waiting for a toxicology report to determine a cause of death, he said.

