Storms move into Valley tonight

(WRCB) – Storms will move into the Tennessee Valley this evening with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

We can expect periods of heavy rain as the storms move through the area. There is a SLIGHT chance of severe weather, but nothing like what they're seeing in Middle Tennessee.

After some showers and storms tonight, we will see the sun return for Wednesday, but temperatures will be cooler though.

Sunshine continues on Thursday with clouds increasing on Friday.

More showers off and on are expected through the weekend along with mild temperatures.

