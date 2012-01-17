Red Bank home catches fire second time in one week

(WRCB) -- Around 11:45 a.m. Friday morning, Red Bank firefighters had to return to 401 Hedgewood Drive to fight another house fire. This time, however, the fire was located in a different area of the home.

According to Red Bank Fire Chief Mark Matthews, the firefighters were at this house last week fighting a vehicle fire which spread to the front of the house.

Friday morning, a 911 call was made reporting a new fire in one of the apartments of this house, a three apartment structure.

The Red Bank Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes reporting heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the upstairs windows and roofline. A fter a Mutual Aid call was made for additional manpower, firefighters from the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and Walden's Ridge Emergency Services responded.

The combined fire teams quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to the top apartment within 10 minutes. Officials say that no one was living in the three apartments due to the fire that occurred a week ago.

Damages to the apartments are estimated "roughly" at $40,000. The owner of the house is unknown at this time.

Red Bank Fire officials will be conducting an investigation as to the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.