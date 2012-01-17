New trial date set for parents charged in child’s death - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New trial date set for parents charged in child’s death

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Camron Michelle Dawn Wallace, 2, died after being shot in the chest by her 6-year-old stepbrother. Photo by Patrick Smith/Times Free Press. Camron Michelle Dawn Wallace, 2, died after being shot in the chest by her 6-year-old stepbrother. Photo by Patrick Smith/Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) -- Criminal Court Judge Rebecca Stern has set a new trial date for the parents of a child shot by her 5-year-old stepbrother.

The parents, Samantha, 26, and Thomas Wallace 23, were charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of their 2-year-old daughter Camron Wallace.

Stern set Sept. 11 as the new trial date.

Assistant District Attorney Charlie Minor sought to have Stern raise or revoke the couple's bonds of $2,500 each in September after learning they had been involved in theft, vandalism, drug and assault charges in Marion County while awaiting trial.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

