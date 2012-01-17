New trial date set for parents charged in child’s death

Working Together For You

Camron Michelle Dawn Wallace, 2, died after being shot in the chest by her 6-year-old stepbrother. Photo by Patrick Smith/Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) -- Criminal Court Judge Rebecca Stern has set a new trial date for the parents of a child shot by her 5-year-old stepbrother.

The parents, Samantha, 26, and Thomas Wallace 23, were charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of their 2-year-old daughter Camron Wallace.

Stern set Sept. 11 as the new trial date.

Assistant District Attorney Charlie Minor sought to have Stern raise or revoke the couple's bonds of $2,500 each in September after learning they had been involved in theft, vandalism, drug and assault charges in Marion County while awaiting trial.

