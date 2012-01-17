Cable, Internet rates increasing for some customers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cable, Internet rates increasing for some customers

By Ellis Smith, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) -- Comcast and AT&T will raise prices for some customers starting Feb. 1, a move that will cost some subscribers as much as $15 per month more on their bills.

The companies say the new prices mainly are driven by content costs as TV networks jack up the fees they charge cable providers for popular TV shows and programming.

Comcast will raise fees for the first time since fall 2008, and AT&T will raise rates nearly across the board for the third year running.

EPB has no plans to raise TV, Internet or phone rates this year and can't do so without board approval.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

