Construction begins on US 27

(WRCB) – After years of waiting, construction has begun on US 27 between Signal Mountain Road and the Tennessee River. The new construction has resulted in ramp closures back-ups during rush hours.

Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will have nighttime lane closures between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on weeknights throughout the project area to restripe and place portable concrete barrier.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the project.

Construction has caused in traffic back-ups from the Olgiati Bridge to Morrison Springs Road during the morning commute. Back-ups across the Olgiati and into Downtown are expected during the evening drive as drivers adjust their commutes to accommodate the construction.



The construction has permanently closed two ramps: the on-ramp and off-Ramp from US 27 South to Manning Street and the slip ramp from Whitehall Road to US 27 South.



The Manning Street closure is necessary to allow the contractor to stage his equipment and to stockpile topsoil and other materials to begin the wall construction on the cut above the ramp, while the Whitehall Road closure is necessary to modify the Dayton Boulevard entrance and acceleration zone approaching the first large cut area.



Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control.



The estimated completion date for the reconstruction is October 2014.