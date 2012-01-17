GA Legislature to spend week focused on 2013 budget

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers will step away from the House and Senate chambers to spend this week hearing from the heads of the state's agencies about their budget priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

The 2012 session budget briefings will also address the budget for the remaining six months of the current fiscal year. The hearings begin Tuesday and end Thursday.

Gov. Nathan Deal last week laid out his spending priorities for the state, calling for a boost in education funding, cheaper ways to treat drug addicts and tax breaks that he said would stimulate the economy. The Legislature must approve, and could make changes to, his recommendations.

The legislative session resumes on Jan. 23.

