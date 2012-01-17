Lee basketball sweeps SSAC doubleheader

Lee men beat Truett-McConnell for seventh straight win

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Steve Bennett and Tyrone Caldwell scored 16 points apiece and combined for 14 rebounds to lead Lee University to an 80-70 win over visiting Truett-McConnell in Southern States Athletic Conference play on Monday night.

The win is the seventh straight for the 21st-ranked Flames, who improved to 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the SSAC. Second-ranked Shorter (17-0, 8-0) and tenth-ranked Southern Poly (13-2, 6-0) remain ahead of Lee in the East Division standings.

Alex Wells and Johnny Godette each added 10 points in the victory.

Spann crosses 1,000 point mark in Lady Flames' win

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (Lee University) -- Lee senior Angela Spann became the 22nd player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points with a team-high 18 in the Lady Flames' 87-19 rout of visiting Truett-McConnell College on Monday night.

Spann, who hails from Lawrenceburg, Tenn., came into Monday's game 11 points shy of the milestone and officially passed the mark with 1:45 remaining in the first half with one of three three-pointers scored on the night.

"Angela has worked hard for us over the past four seasons," said head coach Marty Rowe. "She's an excellent athlete and I'm happy to see her join the 1,000-point club."

Lee, who moved up one spot in Monday's NAIA poll to No. 6, now stands 17-1 on the year, still unbeaten in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play at 9-0.

The Lady Flames dominated from beginning to end against the Lady Bears, holding the visitors to 21-percent shooting and forcing 33 turnovers. On the other end, Lee shot 42-percent, while dishing off 24 assists, compared to 14 floor mistakes.

Hollie German and Julia Zimmerman each turned in 12-point performances for the Lady Flames, with Karley Miller coming just short of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.