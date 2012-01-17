Burke, Kirk and Logsdon headline 2012 HOF class

Lookouts' owner Frank Burke is one of 22 inductees into the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2012

CHATTANOOGA -- Frank Burke, Regina Kirk, Mickey McCamish and Steve Logsdon will headline a class of 22 inductees that will enter the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

The group will be honored in a ceremony on Monday, February 27, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Tickets cost $35 and are available through Hall of Fame president John Farr at 423-875-9282. Special award winners will be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

The rest of the class includes:

Larry Simcox - Baseball

Kirk and Ed Odom - Basketball

John Disterdick - Boxing

Bill Emendorfer - Football

Herman Weaver - Football

Marsha Goodwin - Official/Administrator

Toby Silberman - Official/Administrator

Nancy Turner Powell - Softball

Ken Windsor - Softball

Derold Millsaps - Bowling

Mark McCarter - Sport Media

Scott Ferguson - Swimming

Jimi Flowers - Swimming

Turner Howard - Tennis

Scott Webb - Tennis

Bill McMahan - Track and Field

Virgil Roberson - Track and Field

Kenny Hill - Wrestling

Burke has owned and operated Chattanooga's historic minor league baseball franchise as the team's president for the past 16 years. He was instrumental in the construction of AT&T Field and rebirth of the surrounding areas when moving the Lookouts from Engel Stadium more than a decade ago.

Kirk remains the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for Lady Mocs basketball.

McCamish now directs the Nationwide Tour golf tournament in Chattanooga after 26 years as a golf administrator that included running the LPGA Championship, the Senior PGA Championship and the giant DuPont World Amateur tournament while serving as president of Golf Holiday in South Carolina.

Logsdon was Bradley Central's first state wrestling champion, in 1984, and subsequently was the captain of the UTC wrestling team. He compiled a 382-26 dual-meet coaching record at Bradley with nine traditional state championships and 11 duals title before retiring in 2011.

Simcox starred in baseball at East Ridge High School, Cleveland State Community College and Ole Miss and coached for more than 20 years in the Southeastern Conference at Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Odom went from all-state status at Riverside High School to all-conference honors at Claremont Junior College and Oklahoma State University, averaging well over 20 points in his final year at each school.

Disterdick is an accomplished triathlete, skier, rower and speed skater who has won Ringside World Masters boxing championships the last five years 2007-09 as a light heavyweight and the last two as a heavyweight.

Emendorfer was a state champion wrestler and East Tennessee football player of the year at Cleveland High School and excelled in both sports at UT, where he started every game in a three-year stretch in which the football Volunteers had three top-10 finishes and went 31-5, the best record in Division I.

Weaver was an All-America punter for the Vols and had an 11-year NFL career, including the 1975 season in which he was punter of the year. He settled in the Chattanooga area as an adult and was a high school coach before going full time into sports ministry.

Goodwin is a longtime high school and college volleyball official who played at Tyner High and Middle Tennessee State University before becoming a teacher and coach in Bradley County. She has spent 12 years in two stints as the Chattanooga-area volleyball officials¹ assigner, and she has college and national administrative roles as well.

Silberman was all-city in baseball and football at Baylor School but made his big mark as a football official at the high school, Southern Conference and then Southeastern Conference levels. He was an SEC official from 1984 to 2001 and worked the first two SEC championship games.

Powell was part of four ASA industrial national championships with the Provident Vets slowpitch powerhouse of the 1970s and ¹80s and was the national tournament MVP in ¹87 and ¹88. She played in 13 nationals and was an All-American seven times.

Windsor made the switch from youth and high school baseball pitcher to softball ace in the glory years of men¹s fastpitch in Chattanooga. He helped Candler United Methodist become the first church team to win the city championship and later starred for the SOS Motors Volvos and Ruby Falls in Chattanooga¹s top league.

Millsaps has bowled 18 300 games and 17 299s in competition, along with six 800 series. He began bowling in the DuPont shift league in 1964 and started competing in multiple leagues the next year, and he regularly averages well over 200 pins a game.

McCarter began his award-winning sportswriting career as a teenager with the Chattanooga News-Free Press. With the Huntsville paper since 1998, he has covered numerous major national sporting events and the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Ferguson was an All-American swimmer at Baylor and Sewanee and went into the inaugural hall of fame class at the latter. His success started early, as a 10-year-old with two second-place finishes in the AAU nationals.

Flowers was an all-state swimmer at Cleveland High School who made the top eight of the YMCA nationals and the NCAA meet as a Tulane star, but he is best known for his longtime coaching of disabled swimmers. He was the resident U.S. Paralympic team coach in Colorado Springs before dying in 2009 as the result of a climbing fall, after which the annual international disabled meet at the U.S. Training Center was named the Jimi Flowers Classic.

Howard starred in tennis at McCallie and then at Tulane, where he was 33-1 at No. 1 singles in his three years of varsity eligibility, and was ranked among the top 20 U.S. pros before giving up competitive tennis and becoming a successful attorney and Presbyterian minister in Knoxville.

Webb was captain of the McCallie tennis team that Howard helped John Strang coach to a No. 1 national ranking in 1977, and he later was a two-year captain at Kentucky.

McMahan has coached Baylor girls¹ track teams to five state titles and boys' teams to two, and he was the TSSAA state track coach of the year for the 2009-10 season.

Roberson was a successful coach in several sports but was best known for City High track teams that had multiple second- and third-place state finishes. He was president of the Chattanooga Interscholastic track coaches association.

Hill was Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe¹s first state wrestling champion and added two more Georgia titles there and a Tennessee championship at East Ridge, and now he has become a successful coach. His Heritage High team lost by two points to defending champion Gilmer County in the Class AAA state duals tournament Saturday night.

Information provided by Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame.