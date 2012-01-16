Lady Vols Notes: Stricklen day-to-day with knee sprain

Lady Vols' Stricklen has knee sprain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Shekinna Stricklen, Tennessee's leading scorer, has a sprained right knee and is listed day-to-day.

The school said in a news release Monday night that Stricklen already has begun rehabilitation. She was injured Sunday in a victory over Vanderbilt.

The senior guard/forward/center is averaging 15.5 points per game. Tennessee's next opponent is LSU this Thursday.

Ariel Massengale named SEC co-freshman of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee point guard Ariel Massengale is the Southeastern Conference's women's basketball co-freshman of the week.

It's Massengale's second such honor of the season. She shared it Monday with LSU forward Krystal Forthan.

The Bolingbrook, Ill., native averaged six points, six rebounds and 8.5 assists per game last week in a win against Vanderbilt and loss at Kentucky. Against the Commodores on Sunday, she dished a Lady Volunteers freshman-record 12 assists.

For the season, Massengale is averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The Lady Vols dropped from sixth to ninth in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday. They host LSU on Thursday and travel to No. 2 Notre Dame on Jan. 23.

