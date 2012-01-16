Auburn QB Trotter not returning for senior season

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn quarterback Barrett Trotter isn't coming back for his senior season.

The seven-game starter announced his decision Monday, but isn't planning to transfer. Trotter lost his starting job late in the season but relieved an injured Clint Moseley in the Chick-fil-A Bowl with perhaps his best performance.

He wound up passing for 175 yards and rushing for 32 in the win over Virginia.

Trotter passed for 1,184 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior and was intercepted six times. He didn't log any significant playing time before last season.

He graduated last August with a degree in communications and is still enrolled in graduate school.

Trotter says, "My four years at Auburn has been a great experience and I'm thankful for the opportunities that I've had."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.