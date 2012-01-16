Erlanger Medical Center cuts six executive positions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Erlanger Medical Center cuts six executive positions

(Times Free Press) -- Erlanger Medical Center announced Monday that it has implemented a new executive structure, eliminating six executive positions out of 15.

In addition, Roger Forgey, previously Erlanger's senior vice president of regional operations and business development, has been named CEO of Erlanger at Hutcheson in Fort Oglethorpe. Erlanger assumed management of the north Georgia hospital in May.

Erlanger announced last week organizational changes were in the works after the departure of CEO Jim Brexler.

In an announcement sent out to Erlanger employees today, Erlanger interim CEO Charlesetta Woodard-Thompson said the changes would help Erlanger achieve its short- and long-term goals.

