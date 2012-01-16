Couple says smoke detectors saved them from massive home fire

(WRCB) -- Judy Gilreath looked at her home of 25 years Monday after it burned to the ground. Decades of memories were lost in an instant, a scene she never thought would happen to her.

"You just feel so sorry for others and you think well I hope that never happens to me, but it can, it can happen to you," says Judy.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Judy says her husband woke up to a beeping noise, it was their smoke detectors. "Had he not have heard that, we'd be dead today," says Judy.

Flames were rapidly moving through the home, the Gilreaths barely made it out alive. "When I got to the kitchen the flames were already too high," Judy says. " I've got two dogs and we can't find them."

Judy's husband, Linton, tried to remove one of the propane tanks when the window above it blew out, sending him flying to the ground. His neighbors dragged him and the propane tank across the yard to safety.

"I know our guardian angel was working overtime last night," says Judy.

However, if it wasn't for their working smoke detectors the house fire could've turned deadly. "If this will help anybody to go get smoke detectors, go because that's what saved our lives," Judy says.

Now they will focus on rebuilding their lives, one brick at a time. "I mean we worked hard for what we got and then its just poof, its gone but we've got each other," says Judy.

The Red Cross arrived at the scene about an hour after the fire started. The Gilreath's do have insurance and are staying in a nearby hotel but tell Channel 3 they've lost four pets, 2 cats and two dogs.