Cracker Barrel founder Dan Evins dies

LEBANON, TN (AP) - The founder of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store chain has died.

The company said Monday that Dan Evins - known as Danny – died on Saturday at age 76 in Lebanon, Tenn. No cause of death was given.

Cracker Barrel says Evins opened his first restaurant in Lebanon, Tenn., in 1969. The restaurant catered to highway travelers and focused on offering the Southern hospitality, country-style cooking and the gift shop that came to define the chain. He fashioned the restaurant after the country stores of his youth in rural Tennessee.

Evins helped build the chain into a national brand as CEO from 1969 to 2001 and chairman until he retired in 2004.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. now operates more than 600 restaurants in 42 states.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.