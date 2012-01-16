$4.1M health and wellness center being built for Chattanooga employees

Working Together For You

An artist's rendering shows a new health and wellness center for Chattanooga employees that should be completed by October.

(Times Free Press) - A $4.1 million health and wellness center for Chattanooga employees should be completed by October, officials said.

The facility will include a pharmacy, doctors' offices and a fitness center.

"It really is kind of a three-pronged approach for the city employees," said Phil Whitfield, architect for TWH Architects and a designer of the building.

The facility will move from its location on 10th Street near City Hall to 11th Street next to the old Farmers' Market. The Amnicola Highway branch will close, city officials said.

