Mild Monday starts the week

(WRCB) - If you are heading out to one of the MLK celebrations Monday, expect cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few sprinkles.

Temperatures will be comfortable this afternoon in the low to mid-50s.

Tuesday will be much warmer in advance of an approaching front. The low will be in the 40s Tuesday morning with highs in the 60s during the afternoon.

The front will bring a line of heavy rain and a few storms Tuesday afternoon.

Winds will be strong for a few hours late Tuesday as well, getting up to 15-20 mph from the southwest. We can expect up to an inch of rain in some areas as the front moves in.

Wednesday we will cool down and dry out with lows in the low 30s and highs in the low 40s.

