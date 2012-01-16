UPDATED: East Brainerd home destroyed by fire

(WRCB) - An early morning house fire leaves an East Brainerd home in ruins. The fire broke just before 3:00 a.m. at a home residence in the 1800 block of Skyline Drive.

Captain Andre Hicks with the Chattanooga Fire Department said flames were shooting through the roof of the ranch-style home when they arrived on the scene.

"The raging fire was very difficult to get under control," he said. "The flames had spread into the attic, and then quickly moved across the top of the house."

Hicks ordered his firefighters to withdraw from the house for their own safety, and moments later the house appeared to be rocked by an explosion. Hicks did not know what caused the explosion, but said it could have been the result of a backdraft.



Fortunately, no injuries were reported, thanks to working smoke alarms.

Linton and Judy Gilreath told firefighters that they were asleep in bed when a smoke alarm at the other end of the house activated. They got up to investigate and when they discovered the house was on fire, they immediately got out and called 911.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the victims.

Captain Anthony Moore said the fire caused extensive damage to the house, with damages estimated at $275,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.