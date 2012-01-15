Huntsman to withdraw from race for GOP presidential nomination - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Huntsman to withdraw from race for GOP presidential nomination

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Campaign officials say Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman is withdrawing from the race.

Officials say he will withdraw Monday morning, and endorse Mitt Romney at an event in South Carolina.

This news comes after Huntsman was endorsed by South Carolina's largest newspaper, "The State."

He also finished third in the New Hampshire primary.

Huntsman was routinely at the bottom of national polls, and he had acknowledged that expectations in South Carolina's primary were "very low".

