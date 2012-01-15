Chattanooga Occupy protesters hold candlelight vigil Sunday

Bridget Huckabay leaves the front lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse on Friday after donating day-old cupcakes from Whipped Cupcakes in Coolidge Park. Photo by Tim Barber.

(Times Free Press) -- For those camping on the Hamilton County Courthouse lawn, the week began with rain. Tuesday brought a federal lawsuit. Then came hail, a downpour and a false report they'd be packing up and moving out.

Finally, when Occupy Chattanooga called a special meeting Thursday night to talk about issues that have cropped up since Sunday, biting winds and bitter cold forced them for the first time to start planning which three members would stay each night and man the site, spokeswoman Beth Foster said.

"There has never been any discussion of an end date," Foster said Friday morning after overnight winds blew over several tents and peeled back tarps on canopies. "We will be there for as long as it takes."

To cap off the week, the group held a candlelight vigil Sunday night as a peaceful memorial for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an icon of nonviolent protest, Foster said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.