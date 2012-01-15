"New" Powerball lottery game started Sunday

(WRCB) -- Regular Powerball lottery players will have noticed several changes when they purchased their tickets starting Sunday.

Lottery officials, in an attempt to generate new interest in the lottery game, have announced changes that will feature large jackpots and better overall odds of winning.

The "new and improved" Powerball jackpots now start at $40 million rather than $20 million, and the overall odds of winning a prize improves from 1-in-35 to 1-in-32.

In addition, the second highest prize level in the lottery game increases from $200,000 to $1 million.

In order to finance the changes, however, the other thing lottery players noticed immediately was an increase in the price of playing the game.

A single set of numbers now costs $2 a ticket instead of $1.