UPDATE: East Ridge officer injured in accident on Ringgold Rd

UPDATE: East Ridge officer injured in accident on Ringgold Rd

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY -

(WRCB) -- An East Ridge police officer responding to back up a fellow officer dealing with a suspected burglar was injured when he swerved to avoid another car.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Officer George Crowe was driving without the use of lights and sirens in the 6200 block of Ringgold Road around 12:30 Sunday morning.

The report states 52-year-old Crowe lost control of his cruiser when he swerved to avoid a car waiting to turn into Taco Bell, struck a telephone pole and landed in a field.

Officer Crowe was transported to Erlanger Medical Center, suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene and are handling the investigation, as is standard procedure in such cases.

