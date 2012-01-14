Crime Stoppers: Police seek attempted murder suspect

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This weekend in Crime Stoppers, Chattanooga Police need your help searching, accused of attempted murder.



Police Spokesperson Nathan Hartwig says Darius Patterson shot Derrick Collins December 23.



He says police found Collins on Sharp Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.



Patterson is wanted for attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.



If you know where police can find him, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

