UPDATE 4: Driver cited in tractor-trailer crash

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police say the driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned on Interstate 24 has been cited for failure to exercise due care and for driving too fast for conditions.

The accident happened around 12:30 Saturday afternoon, blocking all eastbound lanes of I-24 at the Highway 27 split.

The truck was carrying 48,000 pounds of aluminum.

Police say it rolled when the driver, David Munnerlyn, 58, of Florida, took the curve to fast.

He had no visible injuries, but was taken to Erlanger Medical Center as a precaution.

When the truck turned over, the load crashed against the cement median -- throwing debris onto several passing cars.

