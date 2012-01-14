TVA plans more nuclear openness to counter worries

Tennessee Valley Authority technicians inspect the top of a fuel rod assembly before moving it into storage on the refueling floor of the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant on Friday. Photo by Jake Daniels.

(Times Free Press) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority, recognizing the difficulty of producing nuclear power for a population skittish after Japan's 2011 reactor disaster and increasingly wary of the dangers, is taking steps to "demystify" the process.

"Fukushima is still a work in progress, but we can assure you we're not going to let that tragedy go by without learning from it and making what I think is a safe industry even safer," said Ray Golden, TVA's manager of nuclear communications.

"We want to demystify nuclear power," he said.

TVA began that process Friday as media members watched workers unload and prepare new nuclear fuel rods, each holding about 300 thumbnail-sized pellets of 4 percent uranium 235, for an upcoming refueling at the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant in Soddy-Daisy.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.