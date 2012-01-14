Gov. Bill Haslam wants to boost Tennessee grants for business

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is pictured in this file photo. (Photo by Wade Payne, Special to the News Sentinel)

(Times Free Press) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said Friday he wants to increase state grants to lure businesses like Audi to the Volunteer State.

Although Haslam said he wants to focus more attention on aiding the growth of small businesses, the governor insisted he is prepared to offer incentives — and wants to boost upfront cash incentives — to lure industrial prospects such as Audi, a division of Volkswagen. He also wants to ensure that details about such prospects remain outside the state's open records law.

"We've had a lot of discussions with Audi as well as others," Haslam told reporters and editors at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. "We would obviously love to have Audi come here."

Talks also are ongoing to put together an incentives package for Nissan regarding the expansion of its Decherd, Tenn., engine plant, he revealed.

