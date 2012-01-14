Dallas library director accepts Chattanooga library director job

Working Together For You

The Public Library, formerly known as the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Bicentennial Library, is at 1001 Broad St. Photo by John Rawlston (TFP)

(Times Free Press) -- Corinne Hill, interim director for the Dallas Public Library, has accepted a position as executive director of The Public Library, library officials confirmed.

The Public Library board voted 5-0 Friday authorizing board Chairman Jim Kennedy to offer the job.

She replaces former Executive Director David Clapp, who retired in December 2010.

