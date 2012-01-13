TVA says fuel cost drop ranges from $2 to $4.50 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA says fuel cost drop ranges from $2 to $4.50

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority's monthly fuel cost will drop between $2 and $4.50 in February billings for average residential customers due to mild weather.

The Knoxville-based utility said Friday that for billing periods beginning Feb. 1, the total monthly fuel cost will decrease from the current 2.251 cents per kilowatt-hour to 1.996 cents per kilowatt-hour. That represents a 3.5% decrease in the average wholesale price.

The amount of decrease depends on usage levels.

TVA said the fuel cost is the lowest in almost two years and is due mostly to milder temperatures in December that allowed higher than expected, low-cost hydroelectric generation.

TVA is the nation's largest public utility and supplies power to about 9 million people in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.