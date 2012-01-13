Adult, 2 children rescued from freezing river - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Adult, 2 children rescued from freezing river

FORT PAYNE, AL. (AP) - Authorities rescued an adult and two children trapped in a vehicle that had washed downstream at the Little River Canyon National Preserve near the Georgia border.

The Rome News-Tribune reports that authorities were alerted early Friday morning that the Jeep was swept down the river after trying to cross a rain-swollen river on Thursday night. A second adult who had been in the vehicle overnight swam to shore on Friday morning to look for help.

The three people were rescued using an Alabama State Trooper helicopter crew. The adults and children - ages 2 and 4 - were suffering from hypothermia after spending all night in freezing temperatures in the river.

They were taken to the hospital for observation. The victims' names were not released.

