UPDATE 2: Eastdale man shot multiple times

By Callie Starnes, News Director
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on Cambridge Drive Friday night.

Police spokesperson Nathan Hartwig tells Channel 3, officers found 35-year-old Kima Evans around 7:30 p.m. near the 1700 block.

Hartwig say Evans was sitting in a car in the driveway of a home on Cambridge Drive when he was shot multiple times.

He was taken to Erlanger in critical condition, where he is undergoing emergency surgery.

Hartwig says police have leads on a suspect and they're searching for him.

