Suspect escapes arrest at Enterprise South

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police were called to Enterprise South Friday to arrest a person of interest.

Enterprise South Spokesman Mike Neal tells Channel 3, it was believed that person was armed.

Neal says police took precautions to ensure the safety of employees and suppliers.

He says the suspect fled the scene, but two others were arrested for aiding the suspect's escape.

