POST rescinds rules on immigration status checks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - After being sued for promulgating rules in secret, a state commission has rescinded a policy that directed local jailers to check the immigration status of detainees.

The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission unanimously voted to rescind the rules at its monthly meeting on Friday.

Detainees will still have their immigration status checked, however, as part of a federal program called Secure Communities.

State attorney Joe Underwood told the commission that under Secure Communities, federal immigration authorities will receive electronic copies of the fingerprints of all detainees. It will then be up to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Service to decide whether to request an immigration hold on someone.

Attorney Elliott Ozment, who filed the suit against POST, said he was satisfied with the result.

