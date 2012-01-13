Military, overseas citizens can e-vote absentee

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's military and overseas citizens will be able to participate in the state's upcoming presidential primary by e-vote starting later this month.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp says those voters can access their absentee ballot electronically starting Jan. 21 for the March 6 contest.

Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Jim Butterworth will conduct a joint outreach and education effort to promote voting opportunities for military personnel and their families.

More information is available on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page website at http://www.sos.ga.gov/mvp.

