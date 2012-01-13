TWRA Clarifies Umbrella Rig Regulation for Tennessee Anglers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TWRA Clarifies Umbrella Rig Regulation for Tennessee Anglers

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - TWRA Fisheries Chief Bobby Wilson clarifies and shows examples of what is and what is not an acceptable umbrella rig to use while fishing in Tennessee waters in an exclusive interview with Channel 3 Outdoors.  

