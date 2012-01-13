Gov. Deal: Georgia close to landing megaproject

ATLANTA (AP) - Governor Nathan Deal says the state is very close to a landing a deal that could bring what he described as Georgia's largest business project since automaker Kia opened a massive plant in West Point.

The Times of Gainesville reports (http://bit.ly/yuxFem) that Deal said state officials are in the final stages of negotiating. The governor declined to offer more specifics.

Deal made the comments during a Thursday meeting of Georgia newspaper publishers and executives.

He said Georgia's open records law could jeopardize such projects because he believes it puts the state at a disadvantage. He says other states keep more details of economic development negotiations under wraps, giving them an edge as they compete with Georgia for new businesses. Such details include incentives offered to companies, such as tax breaks.

