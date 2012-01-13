Brrrr! Frigid temps Friday

(WRCB) - With snow flurries tapering off through the day, our attention will shift to a cold, blustery end to the week.

The wind actually helped evaporate much of the rain and snow that fell yesterday afternoon and evening, so there were very few problems with freezing on the roadways this morning.

With that said, the winds will continue to create wind chills a good 5-10 degrees below the actual temperature throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s, but it will feel like it is in the mid to upper 20s.

Looking ahead to the MLK weekend, we will have dry weather with plenty of sun. Lows will be in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday, but highs should be comfortable near 50 degrees.

For MLK Day on Monday, we can expect the same with the low in the mid 20s, but warming to the low 50s.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your snow photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at http://eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.