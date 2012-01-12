Area road conditions and closures

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The winter weather moving across the Channel 3 viewing area is creating icy conditions on the roadways.

Here's the latest from your county's 911 dispatch center:

HAMILTON

W-Road: Open with some icy patches

3100 Navajo Drive: Downed tree

3631 Knollwood Drive: Downed wires

2400 Daugherty Ferry Road at North Park Circle

Icy patches reported on Chickamauga Dam



BRADLEY

West Lake Drive NW: Closed

Dispatch says there are reports of downed trees on some secondary road

CATOOSA

All roads clear at this time

DADE

All roads clear at this time

MARION

All roads clear at this time

GRUNDY

Multiple reports of icy patches - dispatch urges drivers to use caution

McMINN

All roads clear at this time

MEIGS

All roads clear at this time

POLK

All roads clear at this time

SEQUATCHIE

All roads clear at this time

WALKER

Multiple reports of downed trees

WHITFIELD

All roads clear at this time

Stay with WRCBtv.com for road updates as they become available.