Area road conditions and closures

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The winter weather moving across the Channel 3 viewing area is creating icy conditions on the roadways.

Here's the latest from your county's 911 dispatch center:

HAMILTON

  • W-Road: Open with some icy patches
  • 3100 Navajo Drive: Downed tree
  • 3631 Knollwood Drive: Downed wires
  • 2400 Daugherty Ferry Road at North Park Circle
  • Icy patches reported on Chickamauga Dam

BRADLEY

  • West Lake Drive NW: Closed
  • Dispatch says there are reports of downed trees on some secondary road

CATOOSA

  • All roads clear at this time

DADE

  • All roads clear at this time

MARION

  • All roads clear at this time

GRUNDY

  • Multiple reports of icy patches - dispatch urges drivers to use caution

McMINN

  • All roads clear at this time

MEIGS

  • All roads clear at this time

POLK

  • All roads clear at this time

SEQUATCHIE

  • All roads clear at this time

WALKER

  • Multiple reports of downed trees

WHITFIELD

  • All roads clear at this time

Stay with WRCBtv.com for road updates as they become available.

