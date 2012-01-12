UPDATED: Victim in Brainerd shooting a gang member

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Police have released the identity of the victim in Thursday's shooting in Brainerd.

Officers say 28-year-old Reginald A. Harris was shot multiple times in the stomach near 3710 Chula Vista Drive.

He was taken to Erlanger following the shooting. He is now out of surgery and in the Trauma ICU.

Harris is a validated member of the Rollin' 60s Crips. He was charged in a 2009 gun battle on Holiday Hills Drive between the Rollin' 60s and the Gangster Disciples.

Police have not released a description of the shooter in Thursday's shooting.