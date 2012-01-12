UPDATED: Tenn. House approves GOP redistricting plan - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATED: Tenn. House approves GOP redistricting plan

By Associated Press

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state House has approved a plan to redraw the chamber's 99 districts, overriding Democrats' objections that it placed five African-American incumbents into three seats.

The chamber voted 66-25, largely along partisan lines, to approve the Republican plan on Thursday.

The version that passed undid proposals to draw to two white Nashville Democrats, Reps. Mike Stewart and Sherry Jones, into the same district. It also stepped back from plans to put Democratic Rep. Eddie Bass of Prospect in a district with Republican Rep. Vance Dennis of Savannah.

Dennis would now share a district with fellow Republican Joey Hensley of Hohenwald.

The Senate would have to agree to the House bill Friday before it could head for the governor's signature. A vote is also expected Friday on the Senate redistricting plan.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

