Sporting events bring $26.5M to Scenic City

Rowing teams and their fans fill Ross's Landing Park and the surrounding parking lots during the Head of the Hooch regatta in Chattanooga. / Alex Washburn. Chattanooga Times Free Press.

(WRCB) – Sporting events in the Scenic City brought in a record breaking $26.5 million dollars in 2011, according to a new report from the Greater Chattanooga Sports and Events Committee.

The Sports Committee says events in Chattanooga had an estimated economic impact of $26,454,700, surpassing the previous record year of 2009.

"It was an amazing year for sports in Chattanooga," said Sports Committee President Scott Smith.

The grossing events in the Scenic City were the Head of the Hooch Regatta - $4.8 million; ASA 16-under Girls Fastpitch National Championship - $3 million; Atlantic Championship Cheerleading - $2.4 million; Southern Conference Men's & Women's Basketball Championship - $1.3 million.

"Sports continue to play a vital role in our economy. These events draw large numbers of visitors to our city each year," said Sports Committee Board Chairman Rick Thompson. "Regardless of whether it's youth softball or an event televised on ESPN, it is about economic impact and room nights. These amazing events get us closer to our vision of making the Chattanooga Area known as the Southeast's premiere destination for successful athletic events."

In the past 10 years, sporting events have brought nearly $228 million dollars to Chattanooga.