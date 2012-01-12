UPDATE 2: Winter weather expected tonight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE 2: Winter weather expected tonight

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Updated By Paul Barys, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA -
(WRCB) - Get ready for temperatures to free fall as winter weather makes its way into the Tennessee Valley.

A mix of rain, sleet and snow will change over to light snow tonight. 

There will be some accumulations, especially in the higher elevations. An inch or less is expected in the plateau and Blue Ridge mountains. 

A dusting to a quarter inch in the valleys especially on elevated surfaces is expected. 

Road conditions will be slick in some places, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. 

The winds will howl tonight with gusts near 40 mph in the higher elevations. 

Wind chills will drop into the teens and even some single digits are possible.

The sun will return for Friday, but cold temperatures will continue.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at http://eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.