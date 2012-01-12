UPDATE 2: Winter weather expected tonight

(WRCB) - Get ready for temperatures to free fall as winter weather makes its way into the Tennessee Valley.

A mix of rain, sleet and snow will change over to light snow tonight.

There will be some accumulations, especially in the higher elevations. An inch or less is expected in the plateau and Blue Ridge mountains.

A dusting to a quarter inch in the valleys especially on elevated surfaces is expected.

Road conditions will be slick in some places, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.



The winds will howl tonight with gusts near 40 mph in the higher elevations.

Wind chills will drop into the teens and even some single digits are possible.

The sun will return for Friday, but cold temperatures will continue.

