State leaders to mark King's birthday at Capitol - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State leaders to mark King's birthday at Capitol

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By ERRIN HAINES
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's top elected officials will join members of the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of the civil rights icon's birthday.

Gov. Nathan Deal, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and House Speaker David Ralston are expected to deliver remarks. King's actual birthday is Jan. 15.

The Georgia native, who was born in Atlanta, would have been 83 years old.

The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday tribute starts at 10 a.m. in the Capitol's North Wing, where a portrait of King hangs.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.