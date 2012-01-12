State leaders to mark King's birthday at Capitol

By ERRIN HAINES

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's top elected officials will join members of the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of the civil rights icon's birthday.

Gov. Nathan Deal, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and House Speaker David Ralston are expected to deliver remarks. King's actual birthday is Jan. 15.

The Georgia native, who was born in Atlanta, would have been 83 years old.

The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday tribute starts at 10 a.m. in the Capitol's North Wing, where a portrait of King hangs.

