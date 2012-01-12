Occupy Chattanooga split on when to vacate courthouse lawn

Three protestors were at camp Wednesday night when Channel 3 stopped by

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - The Occupy Chattanooga movement will head to federal court.

Hamilton County Commissioners filed a petition against the group Tuesday, over public use of county property.

The commission recently approved a measure that says anyone on the courthouse lawn is not entitled to camp there.

The commission wants a neutral court to interpret the rule before they take action, but they may not have to wait that long.

A group of Occupy protestors plan to vacate the courthouse lawn on Monday.

"We are going to vacate on the 16th," said Shane Pinson in an interview Wednesday night.

Pinson is one of nine occupiers named in the federal petition, filed Tuesday by Hamilton County Commissioners.

He says the court trouble has nothing to do with his decision to pack up and go home.

"It was decided by a core group of people, like 15 or 20 of us, a long time ago, probably around the time we came here, that we would leave on Monday," he said.

Pinson says the Occupy camp will shut down on Monday, 76 days into their protest, to honor the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

He says rain and cold temperatures played a role in the decision, and he's looking forward to the comforts of home.

"After we're done here, I'll be staying in my apartment all the time," he said.

But not everyone at camp is packing.

"We are not going anywhere," said Ronnie Price, who recently joined Occupy Chattanooga.

Larry Simpson, and two others we found in the tent city Wednesday night, say they want to stick with it.

Simpson, who is homeless, has no where else to go.

"Before I joined Occupy, I could have made arrangements to be at the (Community) Kitchen for the winter, but I chose this because I know this is to help me and everybody else," he said.

The group's Facebook page also says the protest outside the courthouse is not over, but Pinson insists those who have been with Occupy Chattanooga from the beginning are ready to call it quits.

"Everybody involved here is leaving," he said.

Pinson says Occupy Chattanooga isn't ending all together. He says the winter months will be used as a planning period, and the movement will return full force in the spring.

As for the petition filed against Occupy Chattanooga, an attorney for group says the action is premature. He says the Constitution requires a suit arise from controversy, and because the County Commission hasn't kicked them off the lawn, there's no controversy.

The group's Facebook page says their attorney will file to have the petition dropped.