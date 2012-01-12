Crime Stoppers: Copper Theft on the NorthShore

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - This week's criminals were after copper and tools. "The business was open and the owner had just stepped out for a little bit," explained Chattanooga Police Officer Nathan Hartwig, "and that's when the suspects went in."

It was the morning of December 1st at Pike Electric. The Manufacturers Road business sits on the other side of the Olgiati Bridge, away from the hustle and bustle of the commercial district on the NorthShore.

The crooks saw an opportunity, strolled in and went to work. "They took two rolls of copper wiring and they also kicked open a couple of doors and stole some tools," Officer Hartwig said. "I have a feeling that they probably had an idea of what was inside the building and targeted it, specifically."

Metal theft is hot across the country with copper being the holy grail. Hartwig says this type of crime is not specific to this area of town. "It's really random," he added. "It's not necessarily that part of the city or that target location, it just, it happens all over the city; all over the county."

Have a good look at the surveillance pictures. They are color and pretty clear. Even though there is no good full-on view of these faces of either of these thugs, you can see they are wearing jeans, jackets and toboggans. "We're hoping that someone will recognize, maybe, the height of these guys and the clothing descriptions that they have on," said Hartwig. "That they'll maybe realize that, 'I know that guy that wears that jacket.' Just give us some leads, give us something to go on, because right now we don't have anything."

If you have any information, we invite you to make some money the right way. Pick up the phone and call 698-3333. Up to a thousand dollars cash reward money is waiting and as always, no one will know it was you who provided the tip.